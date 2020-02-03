Two 16-year-old boys taken into custody following threats against Tabb High School on Instagram

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Two 16-year-old boys were taken into custody after making threats against Tabb High School on Instagram over the weekend, police said.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the Tabb area around 7:45 p.m. Sunday after a parent notified police of threats made against a student and Tabb High School.

Following investigations, officials said two 16-year-old boys were taken into custody and transported to Merrimac Detention Center. Both were charged with threats to bomb/burn and later released to their parents.

One of the teens had an additional charge of threats to kill. Officials said both were required to wear a home monitoring bracelet.

Deputies at the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office commended the parent for bringing attention to the threats.

Tabb High School assistant principal Candice Welch reached out to parents, students, the rest of the Tabb High School community in efforts to notify them of the recent incident.

“Those involved have been identified and will face appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the York County School Division Student Handbook and Conduct Code as well as criminal charges,” said Welch.

“Rest assured that we take this matter very seriously and are working closely with authorities investigating this matter.”

Both the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and assistant principal Welch encouraged the community to continue to alert law enforcement and school officials regarding threats or concerns in the future.