Traffic Alert: Colonial Parkway reduced to single lane on I-64 ahead of bridge rehab, widening work

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – VDOT are warning motorists ahead of a bridge rehabilitation and widening project on I-64.

Starting Monday, January 13, VDOT crews are reducing Colonial Parkway to one lane following a scheduled bridge rehabilitation and widening work on I-64.

The lane closures is expected to happen after the morning rush hour with VDOT crews installing a temporary traffic signal at the I-64 overpass bridges with traffic being alternated in each direction using the traffic signal.

VDOT officials say the lane closure is expected to last for approximately one year in which the speed limit will also be reduced to 25 mph through the work zone on Colonial Parkway.

Starting week of Jan. 13, a long-term, consecutive closure begins on Colonial Pkwy in @YorkCountyVAGov reducing traffic to 1 lane under traffic signal control at the I-64 overpasses for #64Widening bridgework. More info> https://t.co/FJAwf8E6I9 @JamesCityCounty @WilliamsburgGov pic.twitter.com/eEnlz3JwHN — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) January 10, 2020

The I-64 Widening Segment III project, officials say, seeks to rehabilitate and widen the I-64 bridges over Colonial Parkway while also trying to “match and maintain the existing historic aesthetics” along the Parkway.

For more information on the lane closure, click HERE.