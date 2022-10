YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer overturned in a crash in York County Tuesday.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office posted about the crash just before 12:30 p.m.

It happened in the area of Oriana Road at Burt’s Road, which was closed while crews worked to upright the vehicle and clear the scene.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Oct. 11, 2022. Photo courtesy: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office

There is no information on what caused the crash.