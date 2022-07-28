YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Three people have now been charged after deputies responded to a call about the death of a toddler in Yorktown earlier this month.

Shelley Ward with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office confirmed with WAVY on Thursday that the parents of the child, 37-year-old Jesse Alan Gunn and 29-year-old Anna Elizabeth Raines, and 59-year-old Timothy Raines have all been charged with one count of felony child neglect.

Raines was just arrested on Thursday and the parents were charged back on July 7.

All three lived at the same address, in the 100 block of Aberfeldy Way, off Kiln Creek Parkway, and the charges are related to living conditions found in the home, Ward says.

The 2-year-old child’s body was sent to the medical examiner and the case is still under investigation.

Investigators said earlier this morning that they believe the little girl had been dead for some time before they arrived, and the home was dirty, and there were clothes, trash and dishes everywhere.

Investigators said the area the baby was sleeping in was particularly disturbing, with “a lot of cigarettes and cigarette burns in and around the baby’s bed, urine on the blankets and clothing,” as well as drugs in the little girl’s diaper bag and loaded syringes found within the child’s reach.

