Three cats dead after townhouse fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County Fire & Life Safety responded to reports of a structure fire on Saturday morning.

According to their Facebook page, crews responded to the fire just before 9:30 a.m. on Monument Court in the Coventry Subdivision located in the Tabb area of York County.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the first and second floors of a townhouse on the end of the row. The fire was especially heavy in the living room.

The townhouse had extensive fire damage in the living room, as well as smoke damage throughout much of the unit.

Although firefighters confirmed that no residents were home at the time of the fire, three cats died due to the fire and smoke. There were no other injuries.

An investigation into the cause and origin is ongoing.