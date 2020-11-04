Teenager hospitalized in Yorktown shooting

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager was hospitalized after a shooting in Yorktown on Tuesday night, police say.
Authorities are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of Cool Court. The call for service came in to dispatch around 6:58 p.m.
Police confirmed that a teenager, believed to be a 17-year-old boy, was going to the hospital in “stable condition.” Police are still investigating the shooting, and no additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the tip line at 757-890-4999.
