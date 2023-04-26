YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A 15-year-old York High School student was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making a threat against the school, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday, York High School administration notified the sheriff’s office of what it said was a threat written on the wall of a boys bathroom in the school. The threat, according to the sheriff’s office, stated that “I’m shooting up the school May 1, 2023.”

After an investigation, the sheriff’s office identified a 15-year-old York High School student who it said was responsible for writing the threat and the boy was arrested and taken to the Merrimac Juvenile Detention Facility. He was charged with threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property, and destruction of property, the sheriff’s office said.