Teacher Appreciation Week: Tabb HS seniors offer tokens of thanks

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Teacher Appreciation Week kicked off Monday, and while school doors may be closed, students still want to let their teachers know how much they appreciate them.

This past weekend, Tabb High School seniors Jordan Maddox, Sarah Bomar and Tricia Reynolds spent an entire day baking hundreds of cookies.

“We love our teachers at Tabb,” Bomar said. “They’re, like, the best around in our opinion.”

“We figured we should do something to give back to our teachers. We know they’re thinking of us and we wanted to do something to let them know we’re thinking of them too and we miss them so much,” added Maddox.

The star-shaped sugar cookies were coated in orange frosting, Tabb’s school color. Each bundle of cookies was then gift-wrapped and tied with a tiger ribbon.

The students added a personalized note for each teacher, saying how that specific person made an impact in their lives.

The next day, they dropped the cookies off on the doorsteps of 30 teachers.

“For most of our teachers, we rang the doorbell and left and waited for them to come pick them up because we wanted to stay our distance, social distancing,” Reynolds said.

This small token of appreciation meant the world to the educators.

For Dowler Wheat — a Spanish teacher and the advisor of Key Club — this small gesture meant the world.

“I’m a crier. So I cried,” Wheat said. “It means the world. I miss my students every day and so it just warms my heart to know they miss us, their teachers, just as much as we miss them. The senior class is very special, they are just some special kids. I can’t wait to see what they’re going to do in the world. They’re incredible.”

Wheat says she hopes all her students will come back to visit when the pandemic passes.

Latest Posts: