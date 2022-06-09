YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A teacher at Tabb High School in Yorktown is accused of taking indecent liberties with at least one student.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Kristen McAllister, a 32-year-old woman who lives in York County, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The sheriff’s office has not shared additional details, but said the investigation started after they got a report of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and students.

At this time, the sheriff’s office says it has only identified one victim of the alleged crimes, which they say happened in the latter part of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call their tip line at (757) 890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.