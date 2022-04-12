YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person who robbed a hotel.

The sheriff’s office was called to the 4000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway at 1:40 a.m. on April 10 for a report of a commercial robbery. An employee said a man entered the business, implied that he had a weapon and demanded cash. The suspect was able to obtain an unknown amount of currency and fled from the business.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid to late 20s with a slim build. He wore a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black mask, black shoes, and white gloves. It is believed that the suspect fled toward the residential area behind the business. Residents who live near Burts Road and Oriana Road are asked to check their surveillance systems for any suspicious activity around this time frame.