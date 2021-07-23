Suspect in custody following double shooting in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday evening, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a double shooting in Yorktown.
According to a Facebook post, authorities received a call at approximately 6:02 p.m. that two people had been shot in the 2900 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.
Two victims have been transported to a local hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown.
One male suspect is in custody.
