Suspect in custody following double shooting in Yorktown

York County





YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday evening, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a double shooting in Yorktown.

According to a Facebook post, authorities received a call at approximately 6:02 p.m. that two people had been shot in the 2900 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

Two victims have been transported to a local hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

One male suspect is in custody.

