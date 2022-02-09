Suspect flees after store clerk refuses to comply during attempted robbery in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are now investigating an attempted robbery in York County early Tuesday morning.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, they received the call for the incident around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday at a business in the 2600 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect, described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie pulled over his head and with a bandana around his face, demanded money from the clerk.

Officials say the clerk refused to comply and after several demands, the suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.