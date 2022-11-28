YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Nov. 25, a robbery occurred at the Food Lion in the 2900 block of Hampton Highway.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, who is 6’2 and was wearing a VCU hoodie, did not brandish a weapon, but assaulted two employees.

The suspect in the robbery and assault that occurred on Friday, Nov. 25. The suspect is described as a tall, medium build African American male with dreadlocks. He was wearing a VCU hoodie and gloves (Photo courtesy the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office).

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. An anonymous tip form is also available at P3Tips.com and the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office’s tip line is (757) 890-4999. All tips are anonymous and tipsters will not have to appear in court.