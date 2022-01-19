Student found in possession of marijuana after making bomb threat against Tabb High School

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A student accused of making a bomb threat against Tabb High School in York was later found in possession of marijuana.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the school resource officer at Tabb high school learned of the threat early Wednesday morning. The threat was made by a 15-year-old student.

After further investigation, there were no weapons discovered on school grounds. However, officials confirmed they found marijuana on the student.

The student was subsequently turned over to the parents and was placed on an ankle monitor.

