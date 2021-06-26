State Police: Motorcyclist thrown off, dies at the scene during I-64 crash in York County

York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a man died after he was thrown off a motorcycle during a crash in York County Friday evening.

According to state police, the crash occurred just before 10 p.m. Friday on mile marker 242 of I-64 in York County.

Witnesses told state police that a 2020 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes of I-64 and passing traffic on the right shoulder.

Just as the motorcycle re-entered the travel lane, a 2020 Kia Sportage was merging into the same lane and the two vehicles collided. 

Officials say the adult, male motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. The motorcyclist’s next of kin have not yet been notified of his passing.

The passengers from the other vehicle reported no injuries.

State police say the crash remains under investigation.

