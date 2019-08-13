State police: Motorcyclist dies after 4-vehicle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist from Suffolk died after a four-vehicle crash Monday morning in York County, Virginia State Police say.

State police said in a news release 66-year-old Gordon Mark Buttles was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson on U.S. 17 when he struck the back of a 2014 Hyundai Sonata stopped at the intersection of Lakeside Drive.

The driver of the Sonata had stopped at the intersection to the allow an emergency vehicle to pass. Buttles was ejected from the motorcycle after the collision, state police said.

A 2013 Hyundai Elantra stopped behind this crash, but was hit from behind by a 2015 Ford F-150. This collision pushed the Elantra onto Buttles, pushing and pinning him under the Sonata.

State police said Buttles was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center where he later died.