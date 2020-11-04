More York County students to return to in-person learning

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — More students are about to return to their classrooms in York County.

Students in fourth and fifth grades will begin a hybrid learning model starting Nov. 5, with sixth grade students following on Nov. 9. The daily schedule for middle school students will change to accommodate the increase in students. Principals will release new schedules this week.

A return date for seventh through twelfth grade students has not been decided. Ninth grade students were slated to return to in-classroom learning next week, but their return has been pushed back. The York County School Division cited staffing issues for several high schools and a shortage of substitute teachers as reasons for the delays for returns to in-person learning after schools were shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The school division’s human resources team is looking into staffing solutions. They are expected to update the York County School Board at a special meeting on Monday.

Click here for more information on the York County return to school timeline.

