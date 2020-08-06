Soccer tournament honors Joseph Conner Williams Guido, York student who died in crash after homecoming

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of many events in an effort to keep people safe.
But as a few restrictions are lifted, some of those events have taken place.
That includes a soccer tournament honoring Joseph Conner Williams Guido — one of three Tabb High School students killed in a crash last fall.
Photojournalists Jack Noonan and Scott Blessing have the story. Watch the video to learn more.
