Soccer tournament honors Joseph Conner Williams Guido, York student who died in crash after homecoming

York County
Posted: / Updated:

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of many events in an effort to keep people safe.

But as a few restrictions are lifted, some of those events have taken place.

That includes a soccer tournament honoring Joseph Conner Williams Guido — one of three Tabb High School students killed in a crash last fall.

Photojournalists Jack Noonan and Scott Blessing have the story. Watch the video to learn more.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10