YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of stealing a snake Sunday, Sept. 3 from the PetZone in the Grafton area of York County.

Photo courtesy: York County Police Department

The man, 48-year-old John Corralejo, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 6 on an outstanding warrant for shoplifting.

The stolen snake was a ball python, which is not venomous.

The snake has not yet been recovered, officials confirmed to WAVY.