Single-vehicle accident closes parts of Old York Hampton HWY. in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Old York Hampton Highway is closed following a single-vehicle accident that sent one person to a local hospital.

Virginia State Police say the accident occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Old York Hampton Highway. They say a 76-year-old driver ran off the road and struck several power poles.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, nearly 300 are without power following the incident.

Officials say the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.