YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a possible scam involving Dominion Energy.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received information from a resident regarding the apparent scam and they believe it might be happening to other residents.

According to the information received by the sheriff’s office, the scam caller told the victim their electric power would be cut off minutes after the call.

The scam calls contained the phone numbers 410-504-6701 along with the number (757) 671-3548. Residents are advised to not pick up calls received from these phone numbers.