YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking community members in one subdivision to be on the lookout after two people were arrested for larcenies in the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are asking residents at the Sommerville Subdivision if they have surveillance video between 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Early that morning, two people were arrested for multiple larcenies and tampering with vehicles in Sommerville. The suspects were seen on Sir John Way going through vehicles. The suspect’s vehicle was a tan Camry.



Deputies later recovered two firearms and multiple pieces of stolen property from the suspects and are currently working on getting the property back to the owners.

If you have any video that you can share, send it to shield@yorkcounty.gov.

If you have any other information you can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or our tip line at 757-890-4999.