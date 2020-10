YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says they have located a missing 68-year-old man who suffers from dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

John “Jack” Adamson left his home in Upper York on Thursday around 3 p.m. in his car — a dark green Honda CRV Virginia handicap tags 4JSAK with a Steelers logo and American flag sticker on the back.

He was found safe, the sheriff’s office said around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.