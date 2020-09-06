Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 65-year-old Hampton woman suffering from ‘advanced dementia’

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing 65-year-old woman on Saturday night.

Officials say that Dorothy Foster suffers from advanced dementia. She is from Hampton but was last seen in the area of Mooretown Road near The Reserve in Williamsburg around 1 p.m. on Sept. 5. 

The photo may be a day old so officials say Foster may be in different clothing.

If you have seen or have any information on the location of Dorothy Foster, please call 911. 

This is a breaking news story.

