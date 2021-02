YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 22-year-old endangered woman Wednesday afternoon.

Calysta Turner is believed to have left home in the 100 block of School Lane sometime between 10 a.m. and noon on Feb. 10.

Deputies say she has a noticeable limp when walking. Additional information on why she is considered endangered is not available.

If anyone has knowledge of her whereabouts, call 757-890-3621 or 911.