Sheriff’s office investigating robbery at York County bank

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says a bank on Kiln Creek Parkway was robbed Tuesday.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office responded to Old Point National Bank in the 200 block of Kiln Creek Parkway around 9:50 a.m.

The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook that the suspect did not display a weapon, but implied he had one.

He was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled the bank in an unknown direction.

He is described as a 5-foot 9-inch tall male. He wore a dark blue or black suit with a white hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.