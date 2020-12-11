Sheriff’s office investigating after gunfire at basketball courts at Tabb Middle School

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is investigating after gunfire was reported at the basketball courts at Tabb Middle School Friday.
Dispatchers said the call came in around 4:38 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 300 block of Yorktown Road.
However, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Shelley Ward said no victims had been located as of 5 p.m.
The school was closed at the time of the incident, so a lockdown was not needed.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest News
- Group brings COVID-19 testing, food, rent assistance to underserved communities in Elizabeth City
- Divided Democrats could end Madigan’s record run as speaker
- Relief roadblock: Congress stuck in stalemate on second coronavirus aid deal
- Utah GOP senator blocks museums for Latinos, women
- Hampton Roads hospitals plan to begin COVID-19 vaccinations as early as next week