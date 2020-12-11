Sheriff’s office investigating after gunfire at basketball courts at Tabb Middle School

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is investigating after gunfire was reported at the basketball courts at Tabb Middle School Friday.

Dispatchers said the call came in around 4:38 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 300 block of Yorktown Road.

However, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Shelley Ward said no victims had been located as of 5 p.m.

The school was closed at the time of the incident, so a lockdown was not needed.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.