Sheriff’s Office asking residents to check security cameras after multiple larcenies in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking residents of Willow Lakes in York County to review home security cameras after multiple larcenies from vehicles have been reported.

Officials said that early Friday morning, deputies were conducting a patrol of Willow Lakes when they observed a “suspicious person” in the 300 block of Holmes Boulevard. Other deputies were called in to assist and they brought the K9 to track the person.

Deputies said that the man was taken into custody but exact charges were not released.

The Sheriff’s Office also said that three other people may have been working with the subject and there have been at least five reports of larcenies from vehicles in the area.

Anyone with information can email footage to shelley.ward@yorkcounty.gov or call Investigators at 757-890-3621.

