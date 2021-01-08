Sheriff’s Office arrest 3 men on charges of tampering with auto, larceny from vehicle in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office (YPSO) say they arrested three people on charges of tampering with automobiles as well as larceny from a vehicle in York County this week.

On Jan. 8, deputies arrested one person for tampering with automobiles in the area of The Woods at Tabb.

Jackson P. Cummings, a 19-year-old Hampton man, was arrested on 14 counts of tampering with auto and two counts of larceny from a motor vehicle. Additional charges may be pending.

On January 7, 2021, YPSO arrested two people for tampering with automobiles in the area of Riverwalk Townes.

George Julius Pope IV, an 18-year-old Newport News man, was arrested on four counts of tampering with auto and one count of larceny from a motor vehicle. Additional charges may be pending.

George Julius Pope IV

Tavis Taquell McLean, an 18-year-old Newport News man, was arrested on two counts of tampering with auto and one count of larceny from a motor vehicle. Additional charges may be pending.

“Arrests are being made and I hope that this sends a message to those who are thinking about committing crimes in York County and Poquoson. We take the safety and security of our citizens very seriously and will do everything in our power to apprehend these criminals,” said YPSO Sheriff Danny Diggs.

“I am asking everyone to do their part and take your valuables inside and lock your vehicles. As always, I am very proud of the work our Deputies and Investigators have been doing.”