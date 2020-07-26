Sheriff’s need help finding 2 people involved in jewelry store burglary

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people possibly involved in the commercial burglary of a jewelry store on Saturday night.

At about 11:50 p.m. on July 25, deputies were sent to the 5300 block of George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown for a report of a commercial burglary.

Deputies arrived to find that a rock was used to shatter the glass front door of Friedman’s Jewelers. Once inside the store, the subjects shattered three glass display cases and stole about 40 Citizen’s men’s wristwatches and about 50 sample rings.

The persons of interest are described as:

Unknown race/sex; between 5 foot 8 inches and 5 foot 10 inches; 180 pounds to 200 pounds; wearing a black hoody, dark pants, face covering, and gloves. Unknown race/sex; between 5 foot 6 inches and 5 foot 8 inches; 160 pounds to 180 pounds; wearing black hoody, blue jeans; face covering and gloves.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-3630, the Facebook tip line at 757-890-4999, or Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.

Refer to report #2002336.

