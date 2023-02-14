YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – One of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office’s K9s has received the generous donation of body armor.

Earlier this week, the trusted K9, named Ghost, received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Ghost’s vest is sponsored by Patricia Settimo of Yorktown Arby’s and is embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Detective Lt. Richard J. Scott.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs or law enforcement and agencies across the United States. This life-saving armor is made custom-fitted and NIJ certified. Since its inception in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, which was made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to dogs that are at least 20 months old, and actively employed and certified within law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, with $985 being capable of sponsoring one vest per dog. Each vest values at $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, please call 508-824-6978. Visit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.’s official website to learn about events and send in donations, or you may mail a contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.