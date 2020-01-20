Seniors using virtual reality in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Inside the Senior Center of York, seniors are using technology to do things they’ve never been able to do before.



“I will teleport? Oh my god!” said senior Gloria Coker.

Virtual reality is changing the way they see the world.

“Amazing and awesome are such redundant words right now, but that’s what this feels like,” said Coker.

Deputy Director of Information Technology Timothy Wyatt said he got the idea to bring virtual reality to the center after he saw a couple struggling to make it a few feet from their car, into the senior center.

“With virtual reality they can mountain climb, climb walls, go scuba diving, go overseas and see all museums and cultural experiences,” said Wyatt.

“The physical stimulation they would get, the social interaction has been great,” said Senior Center Coordinator Lynne McMullen.

McMullen said being able to travel through virtual reality can help bring back memories for some seniors and also create new ones.

“I thought this is always something I’ve wanted to do, ever since I heard of virtual reality,” said Coker.

Coker said going to museums virtually is also nice because you can avoid the crowds.

“This is much better and you can get closer because you normally can’t get close to anything valuable,” said Coker.

Wyatt said the cost for this program was reasonable, about the cost of two computers.

“We purposely partnered with Steam and download their programs. There’s a lot of contributors and a lot of it’s free,” said Wyatt.

The technology is free for seniors 55 and older. This is just one of many programs the senior center has. To learn more about what the center offers or how you can join, click here.