Search for stolen business vehicle in Yorktown leads to foot pursuit; suspect arrested

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stolen business vehicle in Yorktown over the weekend.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, they got the call for the incident on Saturday, August 21, regarding a vehicle that had been stolen from a local business in the 500 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

Around 3 hours after the call, deputies on patrol saw the vehicle in the Grafton Woods Area and attempted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, deputies say the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away initiating a foot pursuit with the deputies and K9 Bado.

During the pursuit, a resident called the deputies and told them that a person was in their backyard.

The deputies were then able to locate the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Jorge Rivera, and took him into custody at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.