UPDATE: The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says the lockdown was lifted.

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Seaford Elementary School was placed on modified lockdown on Friday morning after someone reported hearing gunshots in the area.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says the lockdown was issued for precautionary measure and there doesn’t appear to be any direct danger to the school.

The lockdown was still in place as of 11:15 a.m.

