YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a car dealership in York County.

Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office were called to Loyalty Chevrolet located at 543 Second Street around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 17 for the report of a burglary in progress. They arrived to find forcible entry at the rear door and a safe that had been moved from its normal location.

On Oct. 19, as a result of the investigation, the sheriff’s office arrested Michael-Daminique Devante Dean, 31, from Williamsburg, and Marquint Rashawn Loquine Delk, 34, from York County.

Marquint Rashawn Loquine Delk Michael-Daminique Devante Dean

Both were charged with breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, destruction of property and conspiracy to commit burglary. They are both currently in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.