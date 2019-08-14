Residents, businesses can help York-Poquoson deputies solve crimes by registering surveillance cameras

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking residents and businesses to help solve crime by voluntarily registering their privately-owned surveillance camera systems.

Many citizens have security systems, such as “Ring” or “Nest,” that may have captured something that would be helpful to a nearby investigation — but deputies say there are many cases where they don’t know that footage exists.

So, they’re asking citizens to register their camera systems with them in order to create a “two-way street” of communication.

The Sheriff’s Office says they will not monitor or control any registered cameras and they will keep the information confidential.

They will only contact a resident or business with a registered camera if there is a criminal incident that happened nearby.

Registration is free and you can request that your information be deleted at any time.

Click here to register your camera if you are a citizen or business in York County.

Deputies are also reminding citizens they can always send tips and information through their tip line at 757-890-4999, through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or through their app.