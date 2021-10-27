Resident taken to hospital after house catches fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One person was taken to the hospital after a house caught fire Wednesday morning in the Tabb area of York County.

York County firefighters say it happened around 4 a.m. in 200 block of Halles Run in the Robert Trace subdivision.

Firefighters were dispatched after being summoned by York-Poquoson deputies, who helped the home’s resident get out before fire crews arrived.

The home’s resident was taken to Riverside Regional for treatment. Deputies exposed to smoke were not taken to the hospital.

The fire was later marked under control and an investigation into the cause is underway.