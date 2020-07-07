Resident sustains minor injuries in Burnham Road fire in York County

York County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fire-truck-lights-generic_1522124354693.jpg

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County fire officials say a resident sustained minor injuries after a kitchen fire Monday evening.

Fire officials said a call came in just before 7 p.m. Monday for a kitchen fire in the 400 block of Burnham Road.

Firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from the house. They located the fire in the kitchen and were able to put it out.

The resident’s injuries are minor and not considered life-threatening, but he was taken to a local hospital.

The home has minor dmanage.

Fire crews from James City County and Williamsburg responded to assist at the scene.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10