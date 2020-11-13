Raccoon in York County tests positive for rabies

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A raccoon was tested for rabies after an encounter with a dog in the Yorktown Waterfront area — and the test came back positive.

The Peninsula Health District wants to make sure residents and businesses in this area are aware.

Health officials did not say when the encounter happened, but are asking that anyone who had any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) to contact the Environmental Health office of the Peninsula Health Department at (757) 594-7340.

As in this case, exposures can also include direct contact between a pet and the rabid animal.

After hours, please contact the York County Animal Services at (757) 890-3621.

The District would like to remind all citizens to follow these four important rabies prevention guidelines: