Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive in Houston-area home, friend arrested
Raccoon found in Yorktown tests positive for rabies

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A raccoon found in Yorktown has tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon attacked a dog on private property in the area of Winders Lane and Lakeside Drive, according to the Peninsula Health Department.

Anyone who has information regarding any exposure to the raccoon should contact the Environmental Health Office of the Peninsula Health District at (757) 594-7340.

Rabies can be a fatal disease, but is preventable with proper vaccinations.

All exposures to animals, especially bites and scratches, should be reported to your doctor and the local health department.

Do not feed your pets outside, leave trash accessible, or feed any wild animals.

