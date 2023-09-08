YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – If you live in the area of Ira Drive and Martin Avenue in Seaford, health officials want you to be aware that a raccoon discovered in that neighborhood tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon is dead, but if you know of any person or pet who came in direct contact with the rabid animal, please contact the Health Department at Peninsula Health Department Environmental Health Office at (757) 594-7340.

After hours, contact local Animal Control:

Hampton 757-727-6111

Newport News/Poquoson 757-595-7387

Williamsburg/JCC 757-565-0370 (daytime); 757-253-1800 (evenings, weekends, holidays)

York County 757-890-3601

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid 1980’s. The local office of Environmental Health Services will be contacting the immediate neighbors as well as any civic or homeowner’s association that serves the community.