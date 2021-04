First lady Jill Biden holds flowers as she and U.S. President Joe Biden depart the White House for Camp David, in Washington, U.S. April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are expected to visit Yorktown next week.

The Bidens will visit on Monday, May 3, the White House wrote in a news release Wednesday.

The White House did not release additional details about the trip.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.