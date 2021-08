YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A fire has broken out at a pool business on George Washington Highway in York County.

It’s at Best Pools in the 1600 block, dispatchers say.

Via Melisa Josh Beavers

There are no other details at this time, but video and photos from WAVY viewers shows heavy flames and smoke coming from the building. George Washington Highway was shut down from Coventry Blvd. to Production Drive, but one lane of southbound traffic was reopened.

Here’s how the smoke looks from a nearby home (Via Mary Arndt)

WAVY is headed to the scene, check back for updates.