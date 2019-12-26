Police: One suspect distracted employee while the other took $700 worth of cigarettes from York Exxon

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects who allegedly took $700 worth of cigarettes from a local store in York County.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the alleged larceny happened at an Exxon store located in the 3100 block of Big Bethel Road the day before Christmas Eve.

Reports say one suspect distracted the clerk working at that time while the other suspect went into the back office and took $700 worth of cigarettes.

Both suspects reportedly left in a green older model Ford or Chevrolet full size conversion van. If you can help identify the suspects, you can call the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at (757) 890-4999.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.