Police: Man caught using credit cards stolen from cars in Hampton

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who they say used credit cards stolen from inside several cars in Hampton.

According to police, the incident happened on Friday when the man in the images reportedly used the stolen credit cards at the Walmart located on George Washington Memorial Highway.

Police say the credit cards were reportedly stolen from cars in Hampton the morning of that same exact day they were used.

The alleged suspect left the in the vehicle in the images following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Photo Courtesy – York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy – York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office can also be reached at (757) 890-4999.