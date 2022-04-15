YORK, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies in York County are investigating after several suspects vandalized a freight shed.
According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, a freight shed in the 300 block of Water Street was vandalized overnight on April 13. Deputies say several suspects broke into the shed between 10 p.m. on April 13 and 8 a.m. on April 14.
The suspects used a fire extinguisher to cause “extensive damage to the inside of the building and the HVAC system.”
Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying several suspects.
Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.