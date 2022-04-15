YORK, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies in York County are investigating after several suspects vandalized a freight shed.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, a freight shed in the 300 block of Water Street was vandalized overnight on April 13. Deputies say several suspects broke into the shed between 10 p.m. on April 13 and 8 a.m. on April 14.

The suspects used a fire extinguisher to cause “extensive damage to the inside of the building and the HVAC system.”

Police investigating vandalism in York County (photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying several suspects.