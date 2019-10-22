Police arrest man who used fake beard during attempted bank robbery

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A man who attempted to rob a bank wearing a fake beard on Saturday has been arrested by police Monday evening.

Authorities say 52-year-old Timothy Lee Crisman has been arrested after attempting to rob a BB&T bank in the 6700 block of Mooretown Road Saturday morning.

According to reports, Crissman allegedly went inside the business and asked for money without displaying a weapon. He eventually left on foot without any money.

Police arrested Crissman Monday night after receiving tips from locals of his whereabouts.

Sheriff Diggs from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s office thanked residents in aiding authorities in the investigation leading to Crissman’s arrest.



“Our community has been very supportive in helping us identify and find suspects in many cases. The crime tips from the citizens are so valuable in helping keep our crime rate low. “