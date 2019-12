YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — 69 cars were involved in a major pileup Sunday morning as icy conditions and fog blanketed a stretch of Interstate 64 near Williamsburg.

The chain reaction crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Queens Creek Bridge just before 8 a.m. Virginia State Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the road conditions factored in.

51 people were hurt, 11 seriously. Here are some of the photos from the crash.