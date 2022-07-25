YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities with the York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene of a fatal shooting Monday evening.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in just after 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Corvette Drive.

There is still limited information regarding the shooting, however officials say the lone victim has been pronounced dead.

10 On Your Side is still learning more including suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.