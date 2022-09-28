YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of one person Wednesday evening in York County.

According to state police, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 6:35 p.m. in the 100 block of Oriana Road. The vehicle was carrying two people, one of which has been confirmed dead.

As of 9 p.m., Oriana Road is closed to motorists following the crash.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including the current condition of the other passenger.