YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of one person Wednesday evening in York County.
According to state police, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 6:35 p.m. in the 100 block of Oriana Road. The vehicle was carrying two people, one of which has been confirmed dead.
As of 9 p.m., Oriana Road is closed to motorists following the crash.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including the current condition of the other passenger.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.